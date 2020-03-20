|
|
Margaret Elaine Bell
June 11, 1932 - March 9, 2020Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 at the age of 87. She was one of eight siblings to parents Ollie & Tennessee Fields of Pineville, Louisiana. She was the beloved wife of the late Lewis E. Bell and the mother to three children Linda, Michael and John. She is survived by four loving grandchildren Jenée, Christine, Sherri and Michael Sean Thibeaux. There are a host of great grandchildren Milan, Sean, Daryl III, Michael and Harper. There are nephews Fred Harper Jr., David Roque, Jerry, Earl and niece Marie Potter.
She attended Herald Business School in San Francisco and worked at SF State University for 10 years. She enjoyed cooking and helping others.
Family only may visit on Thursday March 26 from 4PM to 9PM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday March 27. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1100 El Camino Real, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020