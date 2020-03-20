San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Margaret Bell


1932 - 2020
Margaret Bell Obituary
Margaret Elaine Bell

June 11, 1932 - March 9, 2020

Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 at the age of 87. She was one of eight siblings to parents Ollie & Tennessee Fields of Pineville, Louisiana. She was the beloved wife of the late Lewis E. Bell and the mother to three children Linda, Michael and John. She is survived by four loving grandchildren Jenée, Christine, Sherri and Michael Sean Thibeaux. There are a host of great grandchildren Milan, Sean, Daryl III, Michael and Harper. There are nephews Fred Harper Jr., David Roque, Jerry, Earl and niece Marie Potter.

She attended Herald Business School in San Francisco and worked at SF State University for 10 years. She enjoyed cooking and helping others.

Family only may visit on Thursday March 26 from 4PM to 9PM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday March 27. Interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 1100 El Camino Real, Colma.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
