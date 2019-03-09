Margaret Claire Botelho (O'Neill) June 12, 1930 - March 4, 2019 Margaret Claire Botelho grew up as Peggy O'Neill, born June 12, 1930. She passed peacefully on Monday, March 4th at the age of 88 at Carlton Senior Living in Davis. Peggy was extremely proud of being a fourth generation San Franciscan during an era where things were glamorous, cocktail parties were in vogue, and reading Herb Caen was a must. She attended Madams of the Sacred Heart then continued her education at Notre Dame University in Belmont. In 1951, Peggy married Henry Irving, Jr. and moved to San Mateo for 22 years. Peggy later moved to Kaneohe, Hawaii after marrying Bernard Botelho and enjoyed island living. After Bernard retired in 1986, they moved to Novato to be closer to her California family. She lived life to the fullest. Some of her favorite things were being with family and friends, spending summers on the Russian River, playing bridge, and volunteering at Novato Community Hospital. She is fondly remembered by her children Ray Irving (Edna), Dan Irving (Karen), Linda Turnbull (Ken), Patricia Gonsalves, Dedra Patterson (Bret), Meg Harper (Rick), 15 beloved grandchildren, and 7 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Joseph and Rita O'Neill and brother, Joseph O'Neill, MD. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jean Stark (O'Neill).



A Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 15th at St. James Catholic Church in Davis, CA.



