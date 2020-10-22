Margaret Bowen

Margaret Ellen "Peggy" (Weed) Bowen

April 30, 1929 - Oct 16, 2020

Margaret Ellen "Peggy" Weed was born in 1929 in Spirit Lake, Iowa. She was the oldest of three and taught school in a one-room schoolhouse where she was beloved by her students. She attended Iowa State, University of Northern Colorado at Greely, and later a Master of Fine Arts program at UC Berkeley. She and her sister Catherine attended UC Berkeley together where Peggy met her future husband Tom Bowen, who was studying architecture. They shared a philosophy class, he sitting nearer each day. Their first date was at La Val's northside, Tom leading her on a shortcut there, the first of many adventures.



They were married at St. Clement's Episcopal church near the Claremont Hotel on October 28, 1957 and settled on Benvenue Ave. in Berkeley, later moving to north Berkeley. They had two children, Grant Richardson and Linda Kathleen Bowen.



Peggy was a gifted painter, and loved painting in oils, but later enjoyed watercolor, pen and ink, pencil and charcoal drawing and decoupage. She knew how to knit, crochet, and sew her own clothes. She loved antiques and refinishing furniture. She loved attending the opera and the Berkeley Repertory Theater. Peggy was an artist in all ways. She had a gentle, creative, accepting outlook on life. She loved travelling with her husband Thomas, and made as many trips to Europe as she could. She played the piano and guitar and had eclectic tastes in music enjoying everything from Irish songs, to Irving Berlin, to Paul Robeson, to hymns and spirituals.



Peggy was a prolific reader. She loved Charles Dickens, but read many different genres, filling the house with books at every turn.



Peggy was an amazing cook, and could make something out of anything. Her soups were enjoyed by all and her cooking was influenced by cuisines from all over the world.



She opened Ms. Mc Phyzz, a hand-made toy and miniatures store in 1973 with her partners Pat Mengel and Gail Reed. She loved crafting and making dolls and doll furniture, and could paint the tiniest and most amazing details on everything.



She loved to dress up, and had beautiful taste in clothing. She shopped at I Magnin. She often wore fine wool coats, large hats and sunglasses just to go to Safeway. She loved the color purple and did the bathroom completely in purple, including a purple shag rug. She loved to go to the racetrack with uncle George Glendenning. She loved belly dancing and took classes with her niece, Brenda (Weed) Jaeb.



She was an original in every sense of the word and will be missed by all. She is survived by her sister Catherine Steinmetz of Munich Germany, brother Steven Weed of Spirit Lake, Iowa, son Grant Bowen, daughter Linda (Bowen) Acosta and grandchildren Annabelle and Henry Acosta.









