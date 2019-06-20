Home

Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel (FD1825)
Margaret Charlton

Margaret Charlton Obituary
Margaret Mary Charlton

June 28, 1918 - June 19, 2019

Died on June 19, 2019 at the age of 100. She was the wife of the late Henry Anthony, who died in August of 1998. Margaret is survived by her children Al Charlton (Australia), Kathy Lechich, son-in-law Jon, (Washington), Peggy Brady, son-in-law James Michael (Foster City), and the late Mary Ann Charlton; grandchildren Jenny and Michael Brady, and David, Richard, and Joshua Lechich.

The family gives very special thanks to Margaret's caregivers Una and Joe Tuineau.


Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 25th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel, 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont. A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont on Wednesday June 26th at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Skylawn Memorial Park.
Reception will follow at the Brady family home.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019
