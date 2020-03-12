|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Louise Chen
March 23, 1951 - January 30, 2020San Mateo – Peggy passed away on Jan. 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., she graduated from Penn State University and held senior positions over her business career at U.S. Steel, U.S. Page, and Dental Health Services. In 1992, she and her husband, David Chen, founded a boutique health insurance brokerage, where they worked together until her passing.
Peggy is preceded in death by her father, Paul Thomas Black, Jr., and her mother, Margaret H. Black. She is survived by her husband, David S. Chen; her son, Daniel Franklin Paul Chen; and a granddaughter.
Peggy was a devoted mother who selflessly gave all that she had to her family, friends, and community. She served on numerous boards for San Mateo youth sports organizations for over two decades and was an avid supporter and booster of her son's school theatre programs. Peggy's home was always open to friends and family alike throughout the years. We will miss her deeply. A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Sat., March 14, 2020, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in San Mateo, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020