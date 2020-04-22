Home

Margaret Chuh

Margaret Chuh Obituary
March 5, 1926 - March 27, 2020

Margaret Chuh, wife of the late Hawklin Chuh, passed away on March 27, 2020. Margaret was born in Shanghai on March 5, 1926 and immigrated to the US in the early 1960's. She was 93 years old and is survived by daughters Isabella (Husband Johnny), Linda (Husband Lou), and Sue (Husband Spence).
She is also survived by grandchildren Kobi, Jami, Courtney, Ryan, and great grandson Grayden. Per her request, no services are planned.
In Loving Memory…RIP

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
