Margaret "Peggy" Clarke August 2, 1939 - March 28, 2019 Margaret "Peggy" Clarke passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of the late Owen Clarke, loving mother of Eileen (John), Kathleen (Herb) and Michael (Mauricio); cherished grandma of John Paul (Leslie) and Danielle (Jesse); adoring great-grandma of Gianna, Caroline, Ryan and Mallory. Loving sister of Nora, Danny, Maureen and Eileen. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Crowley, her siblings Kathleen, Anna Mae, Sheila and Andrew.



Peggy was born in Knockacorrin, Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland on August 2, 1939. She immigrated to the United States in 1959. She taught in the Catholic schools in Los Angeles and San Francisco since the 1960's. When not teaching she was an avid reader and loved taking long walks.



The Clarke family would like to thank her caregivers: Grace, Ivy, Maggie and Carmel. The care and kindness shown to our mother and family was truly appreciated.



Visitation on Sunday March 31st from 5:00-7:00 p.m., followed by Rosary Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1st, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 2555 17th Avenue, San Francisco. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at act.alz.org/goto/peggyclarke.







