Margaret Cloherty

Margaret Mary ClohertyFebruary 13, 1945 - July 31, 2020For 75 years, Marge Cloherty made our world brighter and kinder. Sadly, on July 31st, Marge died at home in her sleep, quietly and peacefully.Born in Richland Center, WI, Marge was the oldest of Vincent and Lucille Kraemer's ten children. Growing up on a dairy farm outside the Village of Plain, Marge learned her life-long values of devotion to family and the satisfaction of hard work. She brought a pleasant, grateful attitude to everything she did.After graduating in 1963 from St. Luke's Catholic High School, she attended Alverno College in Milwaukee. Marge was working in Madison when her eagerness to explore new places led her to San Francisco. She enjoyed her first job at Gump's before beginning her 40-year career as a legal secretary, first at The Gudmundson Office, then The McGlynn Firm, and retired from Severson and Werson. Marge was a Mission Hospice volunteer for 12 years and brought a special joy to taking care of her mother in her final years. Together with Patrick, her husband of 51 years, Marge enjoyed a full and happy life.Marge is survived by her husband as well as her siblings: Evonne Kraemer, Chuck (Deb) Kraemer, Gary (Marcia) Kraemer, Terri (Al) Larson, Cathie (Scott) Truehl, Mark (Cathy) Kraemer, her in-laws JoEllen Kraemer, John and Nora Kelly, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Marge now joins her parents, her brothers Donny and Paul, and her sister Elizabeth, as well as her Cloherty in-laws Father John and Sister Patricia Anne.Marge will be dearly missed by her large family and by her larger family of friends. What will live on with all who knew her is the comfort of her gentle smile and the kindness of her eyes.In accordance with the times and fitting Marge's personality, a small Catholic service will be held in San Francisco to honor her. Your prayers are appreciated.Gifts to remember Marge may be sent to:Sisters of the Presentation, 2340 Turk Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94118OrSt. Luke's School Endowment Fund, 1240 Nachreiner Ave., Plain, WI 53577