Margaret "Peggy" CollinsMargaret "Peggy" Collins, a devoted Catholic, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on November 24, 2019.
Born in San Francisco, Peggy was the beloved daughter of Helen Mae and Dr. Arthur J. Vollert (both deceased), loving wife to Timothy V. Collins (deceased) and sister to Arthur (deceased), Joseph (Peggy), Frankie (John) and John (Pam). She was the proud mother of four children; Timothy (Suzanne), Kathleen (Ric), Michael (Sherri) and Patrick (Lori). She had ten grandchildren: Magdalene, Ricky, Daniel, Shelby, Sean, Joseph, Samantha, Garret, Taylor and Kelly.
Peggy graduated high school from the Convent of the Sacred Heart and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Seattle University, Washington.
At 14, Peggy met Tim, the love of her life, and later married him. After a short time in Reno, they settled in Belmont, California, and raised their four children. Their home was filled with love, a beautiful rose garden, and was the gathering place for many family parties and holidays.
Peggy was an active volunteer at the Immaculate Heart of Mary School, where her children and grandchildren attended. She also volunteered at Junipero Serra High School, in the College and Career Center, where her sons went. Additionally, Peggy was a docent at St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco.
Peggy was spiritual, intelligent and witty. She loved gardening, her San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The Collins Family requests that any donations to honor Peggy's life, be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary School.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019