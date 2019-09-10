|
Margaret "Peggy" Coughlin
February 17, 1923 - September 3, 2019Margaret (Peggy) Coughlin, loving mother and wife, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
She was born on February 17, 1923 in Chicago, IL to James and Mae (O'Shaughnessy) McGuire. She graduated with honors from Loyola University in Chicago, before going on to earn Master's Degrees in both Education and Music.
She raised a daughter and two sons while living in the Sunset District of San Francisco with her husband, John Francis Coughlin, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her three children, Sheila, Mark and Brian, her four grandchildren, Jerica, Jordan, Tara and Ridge, as well as dozens of nieces and nephews.
She taught elementary school students in Chicago, San Francisco and San Diego for over 30 years, with the majority of that time spent at Sutro Elementary School in San Francisco. She was a pioneer in bringing computers into the classroom decades before that became commonplace.
With her deep knowledge of history and her computer savvy, she wrote and published two books: "Women Lived History, Too: Fictional People in a Historical Context" in 2015, and "Fantasy Joins Reality: Fairy Tale Characters Transformed to Contemporary USA" in 2014.
Margaret had a passion for travel, music, art and reading (especially mysteries and westerns).
She particularly enjoyed educational travel, including studying Spanish in Mexico during college, learning Russian in Moscow during the Soviet era, deepening her knowledge of history at Civil War sites, taking cross country road trips with her daughter and grandchildren, acquiring an understanding of wine-making principles in upstate New York, honing the art of watercolor painting in Southern California, and most recently participating in an international spy course in Washington, DC.
She continued to live independently and maintain a full daily schedule in retirement, most recently in Mesa, Arizona, participating in book clubs, exercising, and taking painting, writing and religion courses. She was particularly proud of completing a 7-year religious studies program. She also volunteered to teach ESL students math and spent many years as an usher for the San Francisco and San Diego Opera companies.
Peggy was best known for her quick wit, infectious smile, deep faith and her kind spirit.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 14th at All Saints Catholic Church. 1534 Recker Road. Mesa, Arizona 85205.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019