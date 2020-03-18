|
|
Margaret Evans Gault
April 7, 1930 - March 16, 2020Born April 7, 1930, in Los Angeles, CA. Died March 16, 2020, at home in Greenbrae, CA, from progressive lung disease. She graduated from Marlborough School in Los Angeles (1948) and from Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, NY (1952). She married James Lane Gault in 1952, and leaves her husband; three children, David, Barbara, and James Anthony (Elizabeth); two granddaughters, Faye (Adam), and Jacqueline; two great-grandsons, Forest and Fox; and her sister, Eledith (Sistie) Evans Stevens and the Stevens family. A son, Peter, died in 2007.
Margaret (Maggie) taught in Special Education for the SF Unified School District for 12 years after which she pioneered in the field of financial planning, practicing for 35 years as a certified financial planner and registered investment advisor.
Her volunteer activities encompassed service at her children's schools, Edgewood Children's Home, and participation on the boards of directors of many civic organizations including Urban School, Alameda/San Francisco Planned Parenthood (president of the board), and Children's Hospital (now CPMC). She was the first woman board president of her neighborhood association, Presidio Heights Association of Neighbors (PHAN). She was a charter member of the Queen Midas Investment Club (1959-2009) and of the Parachutists Reading and Writing clubs where she was the co-author with other members of "The Subject of our Lives: and "Proust, Pickles and Paychecks."
With her husband and family, she traveled widely, hiking through many of the mountain ranges of the USA and Europe, skiing, swimming and sailing. She participated in the cultural opportunities of the Bay Area including the museums of San Francisco and the performing arts. For over 60 years she was devoted to a variety of creative projects in West Marin County.
The family is very grateful to Ann Graves Tuttle who has so warmly helped Margaret, and to Hospice by the Bay in Larkspur. Details of a memorial have not yet been arranged.
In Margaret's memory, her family suggests contributions to the Marin Agricultural Land Trust (MALT), PO Box 809, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956; to San Francisco Planned Parenthood, 1650 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94110; or to a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020