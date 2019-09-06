|
|
Margaret "Peg" Gleason
April 7, 1934 - August 31, 2019Peg Gleason (nee Fiebig) was born in El Paso, Texas 1934, and died in San Francisco on August 31 2019.
She experienced the tragedy of her father's passing when she was fourteen. When Peg moved to San Francisco she started working as a telephone operator, an occupation she would return to after the first three of her six children reached adolescence.
In 1955 Peg married Ed Gleason after meeting In St Brigid Church [now closed on Van Ness] . Ed, being a New Yorker combined with Peg's mid-west openness proved to be an unique collaboration. Over their 64 years together, Peg and Ed shared in building community with friends, neighbors and fellow church members. Their last job together for 10 years, was directors of Family Life Ministries for the SF Archdiocese.
They raised six children, assisted in the rearing of ten grandchildren and have one great grandson. Peg worked with Ed, first in the Christian Family Movement, then Marriage Preparation and founded the Bay Area Retrouvaille Program for troubled marriages.
Peg volunteered at St. Anthony Foundation and the Gubbio Project for homeless.
Those celebrating her life include Edward Gleason, Peg's husband of 64 years. Her son Mark with Lisa, Kyle, Kevin and Fiona. Her son Gerard with Sarah, Jacob and Matson. Her son Frank with Kim, Brendan, Veronica and Susie. Her daughter Mary with Robert and Michael. Her son John. Her son James with Lynda, Alexis, Sophia and Nathan. All above live in and most are natives of San Francisco.
Her celebration of life Mass will be at St. Boniface Church, 133 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco on Saturday Sept 14 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Gubbio Project, a program very important to Peg. www.thegubbioproject.org
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019