Margaret Gray

Margaret V. Gray

1926 - 2020

Margaret V. Gray passed away at her home in Roseville on June 15, 2020, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward C. Gray. Margaret was born on January 20, 1926 in London, England, the daughter of Brian and Florence Bilton.



During World War II, she met her future husband Edward at a USO dance in London. Edward was an American airman stationed in England with the Eighth Air Force. Six months later they married on June 19, 1945. She was 19 and he was 23. After the war ended and all U.S. military ordered stateside, Edward returned home to San Francisco. Margaret was now an English war bride and in April, 1946, at the age of 20, set sail for America. Arriving in New York City, she then boarded a train to San Francisco.



Margaret had a long and wonderful life. Margaret and Edward began their early married life in San Francisco, then moved to Burlingame to raise their four daughters. Margaret was entirely devoted to her family. She was a talented seamstress, avid reader, antique collector and gardener, always creating a beautiful rose garden. She loved all animals and gave generously to their charities. Throughout her life she traveled extensively to many countries, returning often to England.



The family will always be grateful to Margaret's caregiver, Akisi Catanasiga, for the loving care she provided.



Margaret will forever be loved and cherished by her four daughters: Jane Hanson, Carol Woodhams (Dave), Diane Whitmore (Paul) and Susan Hall; six grandchildren: Amber, Brian, Brett, Erin, Kevin Edward and Kevin Michael; and five great-granchildren: Brendan, Rylan, Drew, Avila and Bree.



Margaret will be buried with her beloved Edward at Santa Rosa Memorial Park in Santa Rosa.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store