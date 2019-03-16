Margaret A. Heimeyer September 10, 1941 - March 13, 2019 Margaret Heimeyer, known to friends as Peggye, passed away March 13, 2019 at the age of 77.

She was born in Medford, Massachusetts and graduated from Medford High School. She met the love of her life, Larry Heimeyer at the skating rink.They soon married and moved to his home in California. She worked at AT&T in San Francisco and retired after 28 years.

Peggye is survived by her dear brothers Daryl and Kevin (Mary) Mucci of MA, Sister-in-law Peggy Mucci, brothers-in-law Gary & Les (Lisa) Heimeyer, sister-in-law Debbie (Bob) Murphy, cousin Ruthie Lemos, all of CA. She will be dearly missed by 8 cousins and 22 nieces and nephews and many longtime and dear friends. Peggye was the sunshine and bond that kept the family together She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, brother Lou Mucci,and sister-in-law Roxanne Heimeyer.

A Rosary will be held at Crosby-N. Gray & Co, 2 Park Road, Burlingame, CA., Monday, March 18, 2019 at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame, CA., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM.Family and friends are also welcomed to the interment at Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy. 92 at, Skyline Blvd, San Mateo, CA., immediately following the Funeral Mass and everyone is also welcomed to the reception celebration which will be at Sterling Court, 850 N. El Camino Real, San Mateo at 1:30.

Remembrances may be made to the .









