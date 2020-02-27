|
|
Margaret Yvonne KaplanPassed away in San Francisco, on February 26, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Meyer V. Kaplan. Cherished Mother of Bruce (Anne) Kaplan, Carol (John Woolford) and Janet (Joel Reves). Adored Grandmother of Donna Vieira (Nick), Stephen Kaplan (Kathryn), Michelle and Joshua Woolford, Rachel and Paula Reves; she's also survived by her Great-Grandchildren. Margaret was the Sister of the late John Kay and Ruth Wilkerson. Sister-in-law of Howard Kaplan and the late Mimi Kaplan, Bobbie Kay and Mildred Ruby.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday March 4, 2020, at 1:00pm at Home of Peace Cemetery Chapel, 1299 El Camino Real, Colma. Contributions preferred to Congregation Beth Israel Judea, 625 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020