Margaret "Betsy" KlineOn October 14, 2019, Margaret Elizabeth "Betsy" Kline (née Stowell) died peacefully at her home in Friendship, ME, with her children at her side. It was her 90th birthday.
Betsy was born in Bronxville, NY, and she had an idyllic life growing up there and in Friendship, the small coastal town where her family spent every summer. She was outgoing, popular, and involved in many activities, including Girl Scouts, piano lessons, sports (especially tennis and sailing), school plays, and the school paper.
Always a good student and a gifted writer, Betsy attended Colby College for two years and then transferred to Wellesley College, where she earned a BA in English in 1951. Afterward, she worked as an editorial assistant in New York City before relocating to San Francisco. There she fell in love with a charming young attorney named Allen Kline, whom she married in 1955. They soon had three children, and Betsy devoted herself to her family and community service: She was a member of the Junior League, taught English as a second language, and volunteered with Planned Parenthood, the League of Women Voters, and the Travelers Aid Society (serving on its board of directors). She continued her civic engagement after the family moved (in 1971) to Orinda, where she was elected to a quasi-governmental body.
As her nest emptied, Betsy decided to pursue a career in travel. She worked at two local travel agencies before she and a partner opened their own firm, Travelwise (A Going Concern). The business was very successful and enabled her to take wonderful trips all over the world.
In the late 1980s Betsy and Allen both retired and downsized to a condo in Rossmoor. They continued to travel extensively and play bridge and tennis. Betsy also read avidly, faithfully tuned in to "Jeopardy!" and stayed very much in charge of household activities. She planned fun family vacations, threw memorable parties, and ruled the roost with abundant love, a sense of humor, and an insistence on having things just so.
After Allen's death in 2015, Betsy's life slowed down, but she never stopped spending summers in Friendship. Nothing made her happier than enjoying her harbor view with a "lobstah" roll and some peppermint ice cream.
Betsy is survived by her children, Bonnie, Kathy, and Jim; son-in-law David Dahl; daughter-in-law Trudie; and grandchildren Evan, Erin, Matt, and Sarah.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019