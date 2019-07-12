Margaret Lane Norton March 3,1943-July 10, 2019 Known for her generous spirit, big heart and charming wit, Lane passed away peacefully with her family on July 10th. Born in Philadelphia to Herb and Margaret Foedisch. Moved to San Francisco in 1962 and attended Convent of the Sacred Heart. Later, after graduating from Gonzaga University, went on to earn a Master's degree from SF State. She started and ran a program for disabled children at the San Francisco Jewish Community Center. She taught at the Sonoma Charter School and was an active volunteer with the Girl Scouts, and Bouverie Preserve. Lane also taught swimming at the SFJCC where her love of swimming led to the love of her life, Bill. Together they swam the Golden Gate and never separated. Lane embraced life.

Lane loved classical music, bird –watching and hiking. As a docent, she infused children a love of the outdoors at Bouverie.

Lane is survived by her husband, Bill, their children, Steve Norton (Livi) and Kellie Anderson (Kevin) and grandchildren, Ella, Miriam, Elliot and Taylor and her brother Herb Foedisch Jr.

Her family wants to give special thanks to Hospice of the Bay Area and the many friends who made her life so special.



A private service will be held.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 13 to July 15, 2019