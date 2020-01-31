|
Margaret Ann MartinezMary Margaret Ann Martinez, née King, 96 years old, third-generation and lifelong resident of San Francisco, passed away peacefully at her home on January 28th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was ready to be re-united with those loved ones who had passed on before her.
Born April 11th, 1923, on Holly Park Circle to Robert King and Margaret King (née Minehan), she was baptized, confirmed, and married in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a proud graduate of Girls High School where she made many lifelong friendships. She worked as a secretary for Pacific Telephone Company and for the Chancery of the Archdiocese of San Francisco. She was married in 1947 to her beloved husband, Alexander Leonard Martinez. They were married 58 years until his passing in 2005. They were loving parents to seven children: Robert, Richard, Raymond, Marian, Joan, Karen (Willy) and Kevin. She was a kind mother-in-law and an adoring grandmother and great-grandmother. A devoted parishioner of St Finn Barr's Church, she was very active in many Catholic organizations and charities, including Parent Teacher Groups, the SF Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women, Little Children's Aid Society, St Vincent DePaul's, and the Young Ladies' Institute, Dolores #7.
A life-long lover of music, the arts, and Irish Culture, she was a skilled pianist and enjoyed decades as a season subscriber to the SF Symphony. Many beautiful memories were formed with her at her keyboard, surrounded by her family choir. She enjoyed outings to Ocean Beach, and in her later years became an avid Giants fan. Margaret, aka "Tiña," "Toots," "Babe," "MamaRosa,"or "Mo," loved her native San Francisco. She delighted in her home in Sunnyside with the afternoon sun, the sound of the parish church bells and a warm cat and hot cup by her side. The Babe put everyone at ease with her natural warmth and ready laugh. She was truly a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her, especially her family to whom she gave so much. She will live in our hearts forever.
Friends may visit Wednesday, February 5th from 5pm to 9pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City where a Vigil Service will begin at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated Thursday, February 6th at 10:30am at St. John the Evangelist Church,19 St. Mary's Ave., San Francisco. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma.
Donations may be made in Margaret's memory to the Catholic Charities of San Francisco, 990 Eddy St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020