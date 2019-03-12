San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Margaret McCarthy Obituary
Margaret Dolores McCarthy

Margaret Dolores McCarthy, 89, long-time resident of Pacifica, passed away suddenly on March 9th, 2019.
The fifteenth of sixteen children, Margaret Brennan was born on her family's farm in Killincoole, Readypenny, County Louth, Ireland on November 22, 1929. Margaret came to California in 1960. First working in Santa Barbara, she moved to San Francisco in 1962. Upon marrying, Margaret moved to Pacifica in 1964 where she remained until her passing.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband John (Jack) McCarthy. Loving mother to sons Sean, Eugene (Gail), Michael (Susan) and Jerome (Clare). Leaves behind grandchildren Catherine, Conor, Claire and Jack. Survived by her brothers Eugene and Michael and nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to mention.
In addition to being a mother to four sons, Margaret spent much of her life caring for others, including daycare for children, care-giving for the elderly, supporting family members, and assisting anyone in need. A fantastic cook and baker, Margaret was famous for her Irish soda bread and scones. She had a great sense of humor and a sharp, sometimes very sharp, wit. Margaret was not afraid to speak her mind and tell you what to do. She was also not afraid to ignore your advice with a wave of her hand. Margaret was a devout Catholic and a long-time parishioner at Saint Peter's Church, Pacifica. She was also a member of Pacifica Military Moms.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 14th at 11am at Saint Peter's Church. Visitation will be held before the Funeral Mass, from 10-11am. A reception and luncheon will follow the Funeral Mass in Saint Peter's Reception Room.
Interment will take place on Friday, March 15th at 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.
In lieu of flowers, please buy yourself a box of See's candies and some scratch off lottery tickets.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2019
