Margaret Ann (Peggy) McCartie Margaret Ann (Peggy) McCartie, a beloved retired elementary school teacher, devoted wife, and long-time resident of Sausalito, died at home on Sunday, February 17th, 2019, after a long illness. She was 79.

She was surrounded by her loving husband of 49 years, Jack, and her two younger sisters, Mary Lee Bocwinski and Carol McCallum, who were a great comfort to her in her final weeks in hospice care.

Peggy was born in New Britain, Connecticut, to attorney William A. Keefe and Leona Callen Keefe. After graduation from Central Connecticut State University, she taught school in Connecticut for several years before moving to San Francisco. She had a long career at The Hamlin School in Pacific Heights.

In the early years, one could not miss the red hair and freckles of her Irish ancestry, least of all Jack. The Dublin native was instantly smitten, bowled over by her sharp wit, winning smile and infectious laugh. They were married in 1969 and made their home in Sausalito. Peggy and Jack enjoyed many trips to Ireland visiting their extended Irish family.

In addition to her husband and sisters, she is survived by her brothers-in-law Bob Bocwinski and Les McCallum and sister in law Ethnie McCartie. She was a much beloved "Auntie Peggy" to her many nieces and nephews, Stephen, Kevin, Brian McCallum, Brian, Ciaran, Grainne, Deirdre, Brendan & Claire McCartie, Declan & John Gavaghan, Fred, Bernard & Gerard Malloca, Lee Ann Enquist and Peter Bocwinski, and many grandnieces, grandnephews and dear friends.

There are no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be said at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 180 Harrison Avenue, Sausalito on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10 A.M. with a reception to follow the service. Burial will be in Connecticut at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Peggy's honor, to the , to Helping Haitian Children, 74 Old Farms Road, Avon, CT 06001 or to a .

Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA.

