Margaret McCombs
Margaret Ann McCombs August 12, 1924 - May 4, 2020Margaret Ann McCombs of Burlingame died at her home on May 4, 2020.
Wife of 41 years to the late James McCombs and loving mother of Patricia McCombs and the late baby Dwight Kevin McCombs. Margaret is also survived by her cousins; Marilyn, Bill and Kathleen. She was the daughter of the late Dwight and Nannie Gilmer Campbell.
She was a native of Lebanon, VA age 95 years.
Margaret's lifetime of service as a dedicated nursing professional began with her graduation from Medical College of Virginia with a BS Degree in Nursing in 1947.
She immediately returned to Medical College of Virginia to teach and supervise medical students as well as manage two medical nursing units.
Her career took her to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1950 to teach and supervise nursing students at Cincinnati General Hospital and to staff nurses for the Visiting Nurses Association. She joined the USPHS in 1955 where her first posting was as Head Nurse for the Outpatient Clinic in Cincinnati. Her 23 years of service in the USPHS ended with her retirement in 1978 having reached the dual rank of Colonel in the US Army and Captain in the USCG. Her final posting prior to retirement was Director of Nursing at the USPHS Hospital at the Presidio in San Francisco, CA.
Private services will be on Monday at Chapel of the Highlands in Millbrae. Interment will follow at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to PARCA, Special Olympics or to your favorite charity.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
