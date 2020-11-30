Margaret Ann Stuart Mitchell

Nov 20, 1929 - Nov 5, 2020

Margaret Ann Stuart Mitchell passed away November 5th just shy of her 91st birthday. Born to John R and Ruth Stuart in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she spent her youth. At 5'2" with piercing eyes of blue, Mom was a vibrant woman. She met her soul mate and future husband, Jim Mitchell at Whitefish Bay HS at age of 16. When Jim went off to the University of Michigan, Mom opted to connect to her southern roots and attend Sullins Women's College in Bristol, Virginia for 2 years. Transferring to U of Wisconsin, she and Jim were reunited and began their life together. Once married, they moved to San Francisco, California with their newborn son, James Jr. As their family began to grow, Mom and Dad moved to Lafayette, eventually settling in their beloved home on the hill. Mom embraced all that she could with her natural curiosity and joy of life. She became an avid cook, gardener, and hostess. She and Jim generously hosted many gatherings of family, friends, and community throughout the years. Her energy and delight in people kept her calendar full with book clubs, bridge, investment groups, theater, SF Ballet, SF Symphony, and vacationing with family and friends. Even after contracting polio in her early 20s, she remained physically active playing tennis, golf, snow skiing, and hiking in nature. Mom was very proud of her 25+ years as a volunteer docent at the UC Berkeley Botanical Garden and her fundraising efforts for the Hospice of East Bay. Margaret and Jim were fortunate to have traveled the world together. After 69 years of marriage, we hope Mom joins Dad in their final journey together. Margaret leaves behind a close knit family to carry on her legacy: children; Jim (Sarah), Stuart (Trish), Susan (John), David, Julie. Grandchildren; David (Kathleen), Kristin (Hunter), Jason, Jayme, Allison, Laura, Katie (Billy), Matthew (Alyssa), Peter, John and great grand children: Ava, JJ, and Henry. We greatly miss our parents, our Nana & Bapa, and the cherished time on the hill together. We thank caregivers Gil, Meldy and Hospice of East Bay for their tremendous care and compassion. There will be a family celebration of life in the future. If desired, a donation in Margaret's memory may be made to Hospice of East Bay or the UC Berkeley Botanical Garden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store