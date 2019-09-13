|
Margaret "Peg" RitnerLate of San Mateo and formerly of San Bruno, entered into rest at home on September 12, 2019. Loving wife of the late Ed Ritner who passed in 1979. Loving mother of Nancy Parsons (wife of the late Jim) and Ed Ritner (husband of Mary). Dear sister of the late Frank Sieh (his wife the late Edna). Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Colleen (her husband Bob), Robin (her husband Sam), Cindy (her husband Mark) and Shawn, also great grandchildren Bobby, Michael, Katie, Kevin, Julia, Kate, Chris, Matthew.
A native of Oakland, Califonia, age 102
During World War II she broke barriers taking a normally male occupation; A school bus driver for handicapped children for over 20 years; A member of Y.L.I. Peg had an incredible memory for the past; A wonderful story teller and people would look forward to her jokes.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Saint Robert Catholic Church, Oak Avenue and Crystal Springs Road in San Bruno. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
A grateful thank you to Sterling Court and Pathways Hospice for their special care.
Her family appreciates donations to Pathways Hospice at www.pathwayshealth.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019