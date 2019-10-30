|
|
Margaret (Wampner) Roberts
Oct 30, 1925 – Oct 23, 2019 Margaret (Wampner) Roberts, 93, of Santa Clara, CA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wed. Oct. 23rd, one week shy of her 94th birthday.
Marge, a native San Franciscan, was born to Edwin and Paula Wampner. A graduate of George Washington High School, she received a B.A. degree in Liberal Arts from U.C. Berkeley. She married Charles Roberts on Sept. 16th, 1951; they recently celebrated 68 wonderful years together.
After living in San Francisco, Marge and Chuck moved to Salina, KS while Chuck was stationed at Smokey Hill AFB. Marge and Chuck returned to San Francisco where their first child was born, then moved south to Santa Clara, "Valley of the Heart's Delight", to escape the SF fog. Following the births of three more children, the family of six moved to their second home in Santa Clara in 1960, where they have resided for nearly 60 years.
While raising her family, Marge worked in the Santa Clara Unified School District school libraries, kept her family active in church events, was an active leader in Girl Scouts and loved to knit ski sweaters. Marge worked as a bookkeeper for Brooks Optronics and eventually took a full-time position at Lockheed. She and Chuck retired from Lockheed together and enjoyed years of traveling with friends, spending time at the family cabin, and square dancing with The Katydids. Marge also enjoyed taking cooking classes, playing the piano, reading, doing crossword puzzles, researching and recording the family genealogy, and had a soft spot for Teddy Bears.
Marge is survived by her loving husband, Chuck, her four devoted children (and their spouses); Linda (Mark) Klemczak, John (Charlene) Roberts, Susan Rhodes, Nancy (Martin) Isenberg, her seven grandchildren, Jake Rhodes, Heidi Rhodes, Cody (Katie) Rhodes, Jeremy (Natalie) Roberts, Christopher Roberts, Allan Isenberg, Alicia Isenberg, and two great grandchildren, Dahlia and Sebastian Haveman. Cousins include John (Pat) Wampner, Greenwood, IN and Barbara Wampner, San Francisco, CA.
Marge wished for her ashes to be privately scattered at sea, which is being handled by the Neptune Society of Central California. Details for a memorial/celebration of life service are being planned. For information please contact: [email protected]
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Marge's name to . Marge frequently donated to The , Multiple Sclerosis Association of America and the Humane Society of Silicon Valley.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019