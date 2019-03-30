Margaret Ann Schulz Margaret Ann Schulz passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born on December 26, 1920 in San Francisco to Agnes and Joseph McArdle. Agnes later married Fred D. Lehr in 1925 and they raised Marge and her four siblings in San Francisco. Marge lived in the Mission District and graduated from Balboa High School in 1937. She met the love of her life, Charles Schulz, and married him in 1946. They had five children who all attended St Monica School.

Marge was a dedicated mother, treasured her children and grandchildren, and was proud of them. She supported her local community, offering countless hours of service to St. Monica's School, St Gabriel's Sodality, Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Anthony's Kitchen, and French Hospital. After her retirement from Macy's, Union Square, she enjoyed family vacations, traveling and cruising with friends, and even participated in belly dancing classes (a short-lived endeavor).

Marge is survived by her brother, Donald Lehr and his wife, June; daughters Charleen Schulz, Jan Paul (Kevin Paul), Susan Clark (Mark Abney), and Marilyn Flynn. Her grandchildren include Eric Paul (Kristin Paul), Jennifer Dale (Damian Dale), Bridget Paul (Justin Merritt), Amy Cohen (Lee Cohen), Carroll Clark (Becca Glaspy), Kyle Flynn (Melanie Flynn), Emily Clark, and Kevin Flynn. Marge is survived by six great grandchildren: Ryan, Kevin, Hayden, Ayla, Cameron and Juniper. Marge was preceded in her death by her husband, Charles Schulz; son, Richard Schulz; siblings, Lauren Lehr and Eleanor Cress.

Please join us celebrating her life on Thursday, April 4th, 2019, at St. Monica Church, at 11:00 a.m., 5950 Geary Blvd. San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Kitchen.





