Margaret Ellen Smith

February 5, 1924 - July 8, 2019

Margaret Ellen Smith, aged 95, of Daly City, CA passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019.
She was born in Portland, Oregon to parents Mary and James Delaney. She was the eldest of five children. Her siblings, Patricia, James, Neal and John preceded her in death.
She was married to the late Robert Smith in 1946 and is survived by her children Jan McCulloch (Jim Nixon), Michael Smith (Donna), James Smith (Jeri), grandchildren Erika, Sienna, Jason, Sharleen, James, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was an avid reader and life long learner. After her retirement from Safeway, she volunteered and was eventually hired by her public library. She also continued her education in her retirement and at age 75 she graduated with honors from San Francisco State University.
She was an accomplished painter and loved to travel. She lived for a time in Florence Italy while studying Italian. She loved fine art and visited museums frequently. She enjoyed many friendships with people of all ages and backgrounds.
A private memorial service and celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the public library.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 17, 2019
