Peggy ThomasMargaret "Peggy"" Ross, 96 years young, passed peacefully of natural causes on Jan. 6. Born July 1923 in San Rafael to John and Vesta Ross, Peggy and sister Natalie grew up in San Jose. Peggy joined Delta Zeta at UC Berkeley and received the Order of the Diamond for her lifetime involvement with this sorority. After graduating with a BA, Peggy worked as a legal secretary at PGE in San Francisco, making many lifelong friends. Maid of Honor Peggy met Best Man Bill Thomas at a friend's wedding rehearsal and they married in 1952. After daughter Suzy was born, they settled in Corte Madera where Peggy became President of the Corte Madera Cooperative Preschool and served as a Girl Scout leader and camp counselor. An avid bridge player, Peggy was a member of the Marin Estates Bridge Club for over 40 years. She also enjoyed many seasons of SF Symphony and Opera performances. In the 70s, she became a Judicial Secretary for the Judicial Council and State Supreme Court where she helped coordinate multiple jurisdictional cases on complex issues such as asbestos. After retiring, Bill and Peggy traveled the world on many cruises before moving to The Tamalpais in Greenbrae. They were grateful for every day at the Tam where they kept active and enjoyed wonderful friendships. After 61 years of marriage, Bill passed away in 2013. Peggy continued to enjoy bridge, dominoes, Bananagrams, Perry Mason, crossword puzzles, Jeopardy, martinis at Marin Joe's and Downton Abbey. Peggy is survived by her devoted daughter, loving niece Gina LaRue (David) and caring nephews David (Joanie) and Robin (Kate). Peggy was very grateful for the compassionate care of Dr. James Taylor, Dr. Fox and the incredible Tam staff. Health Aide Nooria was an exceptional source of comfort and blessing in Peggy's final days. Thanks to those who shared their time and smiles with Peggy. She cherished you all. Memorial Service will be scheduled later this year. In lieu of flowers, it was Peggy's wish that donations be made to the Tomorrow Fund at the Tamalpais 501 Via Casitas, Greenbrae CA 94904
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020