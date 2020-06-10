Margaret Weiss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret McCormick Weiss
Mar 13, 1928 - May 30, 2020
Margaret McCormick "Peg" Weiss passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. Peg was as unique in character as the city she was raised in and loved: San Francisco. She was different things to different people, but she was loved by everyone who called her a friend because she demonstrated a genuinely loving and caring spirit to everyone she knew.

Peg is survived by her sons, Dirk, Michael, David (Nancy), and Timothy; her grandsons, Joshua (Adrianna) Pressman and Sean Weiss; her sister-in-law, Ruth Elaine Bennett, as well as her nieces, Julie, Jamie, Chris and nephew, Scott Wulferdingen and their respective families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, and her sister, Nancy.

A small graveside burial service for family and close friends will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Friday, June 12th. A larger celebration of life will be planned for after the current shelter-in-place rules can be relaxed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved