Margarita Kramer
March 1, 1921 - August 8, 2019Margarita (Bordona) Kramer passed away peacefully on August 8th after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Farrell, Pennsylvania, Margarita and her family headed by her father, Nicanor, and her mother, Tomasa, moved back to Madrid, Spain three weeks after her birth. It was there that she spent her childhood surrounded by brothers, Nicanor, Ulpiano, Ricardo,Tomas and Julio and her sisters Maria and Antonia. At 16 years old, during the height of the Spanish civil war, Margarita and her two American born brothers Ricardo and Tomas came to the United States, making a new home in California. Margarita was a go-getter and though she didn't speak English when she came here, she successfully graduated from cosmetology school. She worked at the then prestigious Antoines' at the White House, followed by opening her own salon in Potrero Hill, where she did the hair of some of San Francisco's finest, while raising daughters Jan Duran and Joyce Halloran.
Margarita was known for her spirit and spunk, even at 98. She will be remembered for her fiery wit and humor, unwavering strength and her devotion to her family. She loved the Giants, watching Tiger Woods play and cheering her grandchildren during their many years of sports. She is survived by her daughters Jan (Jorge) and Joyce (Timothy); grandchildren Gina, Stacey, John, and Rebecca; great grandchildren Marisa and Brandon; nieces and nephews in the US and Spain; preceded in death by granddaughter Kimberly.
Friends may visit Thursday, August 22nd after 5pm with a Rosary at 7pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 23rd at St. Stephen's Catholic Church, 451 Eucalyptus Dr., San Francisco, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. In lieu of flowers donations to the in Margarita's honor would be most appreciated.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019