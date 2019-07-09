|
|
Marge LevyIn loving memory, the life of Marge Levy, 84, daughter of Bea and Joe Maslan, is celebrated by her husband, Bob Levy; her 3 children (Mike, Jeff and Laurie Sherman); her 8 grandchildren (Alex, David, Jenny, Sunny, Lionel, Leah, Aiden and Eleanor); sister in law Judith Levy; 3 nephews (Marc, Gary and wife Sue, Steven and wife Mary); and her friends. A number-lover, Marge ran her own bookkeeping service. Marge's volunteer work touched many, from young people in need of tutoring to elders at the retirement community Magnolia of Millbrae, where Marge welcomed and oriented her fellow residents. Marge's joys included playing bridge and card/word games, attending book groups, following current events, and square dancing (with the Caper Cutters). In keeping with her values, in her memory, the family would welcome donations to the hunger organization Mazon, your local library, or organizations such as the ACLU that advocate for the rights of all people.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 14, 2019