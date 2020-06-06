Margel Foote Kaufman
February 8, 1941 - June 3, 2020
Margel Foote Kaufman, aged 79, a force of nature, a natural leader and a fierce advocate for truth and fairness, passed away peacefully in San Francisco, on June 3. Originally from Butte Montana, a place that she thought was the best place to grow up, she moved to San Francisco after college and then again in 1972.
Margel's first career was as a teacher in parochial schools, teaching in San Francisco, Sacramento and The Bronx. She received her Masters in Educational Administration from San Francisco State.
With her children in public schools, Margel got involved in improving the city's public schools, leading the effort to increase funding, through Friends of Public Education and Parent's Lobby. She ran for the School Board in 1980, garnering 57,000 votes but falling short of being seated.
She continued her civic involvement over the years, running political campaigns and being appointed to the Health Commission. She was at various times the local president of American Association of University Women(AAUW) and National Women's Political Caucus (NWPC). She was on the board of San Francisco School Volunteers, KQED, Z Space, Stern Grove Festival and as a Regent of Gonzaga University.
Because of her commitment to service in San Francisco her portrait was included in "The People of San Francisco: Lives of Accomplishment" and displayed at locations throughout the CIty.
She became a successful realtor with Coldwell Banker, taking pride in teaching people how to buy their first homes, and selling homes at all price points. Her integrity and willingness to share her knowledge was known throughout the Real Estate community. She was also a founding member of the "Northern California Connection" real estate networking group.
She loved the theater: starting a theater company, being on the board of Z Space, donating generously to her alma Mater Gonzaga's Theater department and accomplished her dream of being on the London stage, (for one night).
She would always "work a room" , making sure to meet everyone. She changed people's lives with her generosity and commitment to making the world a better place.
She is survived by "the best man she knew" and the love of her life, her husband of 52 years, Stephen, daughter, Rachel of San Francisco, son, John of Oakland, and sister Jean Foote Mercer of Green Valley AZ. She will be missed by family, friends and all those who knew her.
Internment will be at the Columbarium in San Francisco. A celebration of Margel's life will be held in the future when conditions allow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gonzaga University's Friends of the Theater Fund
502 E Boone Ave, Spokane, WA 99258 or at www.gonzaga.edu/give.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.