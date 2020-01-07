|
|
Margie Coates
December 23, 1922 - December 29, 2019Margie Coates, age 97, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Margie was a listener, mentor, confidante, and friend. She enjoyed shared laughter and was open to new experiences with others. Margie was hospitable and loving, and was considered as a "second mother" to many.
Margie gave large and open-hearted parties. She nurtured plants with careful attention and had a unique flair for fashion. She made friends wherever she went and embraced new relationships and novel experiences throughout her life. She believed that flexibility was her middle name. Margie was a fun and beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Margie was passionate about her youth work at First Congregational Church of Berkeley (FCCB), fostering community with many young people. She led the youth group for 25 years, including annual work projects throughout California. She was active in many other aspects of church life, bringing her innate gift of building community.
Margie was a gifted visual artist, working in weaving, painting, drawing, knitting, and sewing. She was eager to explore new avenues of creativity.
Margie was predeceased by her husband, Barrett N. Coates, Jr. She leaves behind a large, loving family and many, many friends.
Services will be held at a later date at FCCB (www.firstchurchberkeley.org). Contributions in Margie's memory can be made to First Congregational Church of Berkeley, 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley, CA 94704.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020