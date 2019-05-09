Resources More Obituaries for Margot Couris Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margot Couris

Obituary Condolences Flowers Margot Couris July 26, 1941 – May 8, 2019 Margot Juliana (Marju) Couris…regretfully, sadly, far too young and vibrant, left this earth on a "trip of no return" on May 8. A trip, as she pointed out, that requires no advance purchase, no deposit, no packing nor waiting in line at security, and will be FIRST CLASS all the way – with a mystery destination hopefully at a seven star luxury hotel in heaven.



Marju was born in Rheine, Germany, a small industrial town, rebuilt by the generosity of the Marshall Plan and occupied by American G.I.s (which initiated her lifelong love of all things American and men in uniform). The luxuries of G.I. rations, such as never-before-seen oranges, chocolate, and chewing gum, led young Marju, even at six years old, to know where she belonged – America.



In her late teens, Marju adventured to Bermuda, where she met the dashing Englishman, John Sturney. They wed and had two daughters on that beautiful island, and then they began the family's journey to live in numerous wonderful places across the United States, including Boston, Miami, Key Biscayne, Honolulu, and finally Sun Valley, Idaho. The family's years in Sun Valley were filled with all the joys of that mountain town.



In 1989, Marju married the charismatic Dr. George Couris, who practiced in Ketchum, Idaho. They embarked on a 25-year journey that took them around the world several times, with numerous stops in Greece to visit George's family, until they made a permanent move to Mill Valley, CA. Marju deeply enjoyed her time working at the venerable San Francisco City Club, where she was widely celebrated as "Director of First Impressions."



Marju decided not to list her life's great moments, hilarious encounters with the rich and famous, nor her quiet involvement with charities in the many towns she and her family lived. Instead, she sends this message: so long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, goodbye….adieu, adieu…to you and you and the world.



Marju was preceded in death by her husband Dr. George Couris. She is survived by her brother Gregor Heimeshoff (Ida) of Rheine, Germany; her former husband John Sturney; daughters Kira Keane (Tom) and Elke Bray (Scott) of Mill Valley, CA. She was an unforgettable OMI to her grandchildren: Jack, Bennett, Tessa, Henry, and Maggie. She is also survived by stepdaughter Britta Couris of Los Angeles and step-son Gary Sturney (Tracy) and his daughters Sabrina and Marina Sturney of San Diego.



Marju requested that there be no memorial service. Instead she asked that you raise a glass of your best bubbly and toast to a life well lived.



