Margot Hopp Driscoll Margot Hopp Driscoll was a vivacious ballet dancer in her youth, an animal lover, a patron of the arts and a philanthropist.

She loved to travel with her many longtime friends and made new friends along the way.

She was an avid reader and sports fan -- with a special affinity for the San Francisco Giants.

After a full life, she passed away Feb. 16 in her townhouse "in the trees" in Menlo Park's Sharon Heights, where she had lived for many years.

Margot, the daughter of Corinne and Harold Hopp, was born April 5, 1934, in Indianapolis, Ind., but "only stayed a couple of days and went right to Chicago." She grew up in St. Paul, Minn., where she attended the Summit School and became friends with Rudolph Weyerhaeuser Driscoll, who was attending St. Paul Academy. Margot attended Stephens College in Columbia, Mo. She and Rudy reconnected and were married April 17, 1965, in Santa Fe, NM.

The Driscolls, through their foundation, have given immeasurably to the community. "Tradition, family values and social responsibility are very important to our family," their son, the late Rudy W. Driscoll Jr., was quoted as saying.

Margot, herself, was a member of the board of trustees of the San Francisco Ballet, a 50-year member (a "Golden Girl") of the Peninsula Volunteers, a supporter of the Palo Alto Players, Smuin Ballet, Santa Fe Opera, San Francisco Opera and San Francisco Symphony.

She is survived by her four grandchildren, Wyatt, Cooper, Montana and Channing Driscoll, and her beloved black cats, Nikki and November.

A memorial service will be held March 7 at 2 p.m., at the Menlo Park Presbyterian Church.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary