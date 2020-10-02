1/1
Margot Lippert
Margot Lippert
June 12, 1934 - Sept. 30, 2020
Margot was born in San Francisco on June 12, 1934. She was the only child of Leo and Anne Foley English. Margot went to St Anne School and then on to Convent of the Sacred Heart on Broadway for high school. From there she went to Stanford University from which she received a bachelors and a masters degree. Then she met the love of her life John, whom she married in Saitama, Japan, they were married for 61 years. Their first home in the US was in Millbrae and then in Menlo Park, CA. Her family was the center of her life. The family grew to include four children, Paul (Sam), Lisa Clancy (Terry), Timothy (Joni) and Alison (deceased) and grandchildren Jack and Anna Lippert, Joseph (Claire), Daniel and Liam Clancy, WIlliam, Henry and Emily Lippert.
Margot taught kindergarten at Philips Brooks School for many years and loved it! She spent many years as a volunteer at the Allied Arts Shop in Menlo Park with the Menlo Atherton auxiliary of Children's Hospital at Stanford; at Filoli as a nature docent; and at her church, St Denis, but the volunteering she loved best was the time spent with the children and parents at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
In her later years she suffered from Alzheimer's disease but was always that gracious and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Private services are being planned.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
