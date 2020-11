Or Copy this URL to Share

Marguerite Jean (Semenza) Conway

July 25, 1937 - October 17, 2020

Born in San Francisco's Excelsior district to Secondo and Mary Semenza, Jean passed peacefully at age 83 in Sonoma CA. She is survived by her two sisters, Kay Garibaldi and Gloria Del Carlo and lots of family and close friends. Jean attended Balboa High, served as a bank V/P and was a devoted pet rescue advocate. Loved by many, she will be missed.





