Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Spear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Spear

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite Spear Obituary
Marguerite Claire Spear

March 31, 1954 - May 21, 2019

Marguerite "Maggie" Spear died of cancer peacefully in Santa Rosa. She was born in San Francisco and lived most of her life in the Bay Area. She attended Washington State University where she learned her skills in architecture. She designed extraordinary homes, in Santa Rosa and the Lake Tahoe area. She also worked with architectural firms designing schools and hospitals.

Maggie is survived by her parents Donald DeGeller and Florence Diepenbrock Stronck, her brothers Gregory and Phillip, her children Martin (Martha), Shannon, and Kristina, and her grandchildren Stella and Sofia. She was preceded in death by her husband Steven Spear. Private services were held for the family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.