Marguerite Claire Spear
March 31, 1954 - May 21, 2019Marguerite "Maggie" Spear died of cancer peacefully in Santa Rosa. She was born in San Francisco and lived most of her life in the Bay Area. She attended Washington State University where she learned her skills in architecture. She designed extraordinary homes, in Santa Rosa and the Lake Tahoe area. She also worked with architectural firms designing schools and hospitals.
Maggie is survived by her parents Donald DeGeller and Florence Diepenbrock Stronck, her brothers Gregory and Phillip, her children Martin (Martha), Shannon, and Kristina, and her grandchildren Stella and Sofia. She was preceded in death by her husband Steven Spear. Private services were held for the family.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 24, 2019