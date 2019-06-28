Home

Marguerite (Rita) Wieland age 94 passed away peacefully in Oakland, CA on June 13, 2019. Rita is predeceased by her parents William and Florence Wieland, and her brother John Wieland. She is survived by her nieces Diane Howe and Sally Wieland. Rita graduated from Lowell High School and UC Berkeley with a BS in Chemistry. Right out of college, Rita went to work for Shell Development Co. as a Chemist. Rita had many interests and belonged to many organizations including the Mt. Diablo Ski Club and The Sierra Club. She enjoyed traveling to all corners of the world and learning about different cultures. At Rita's request, there will not be a service.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019
