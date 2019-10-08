|
|
Maria Porres Altamirano
October 1, 1914 - October 5, 2019Maria Porres Altamirano passed away peacefully at home at the age of 105 on October 5th, 2019. Maria was born in Tecpan, Guatemala in 1914. She immigrated to the United States to SF, CA in the 1940s and was married for 60 years to the late Enrique J Altamirano. She was loving mother to Henry, Anna, Martha and Josephine; in-law to Lorraine, Julian and John. Beloved grandmother to Stephanie, Shannon, David, Jeannette, Erich, Raquel, Mariana, Sonia, Michelle, Tony and blessed with 13 great-grandchildren. Maria was predeceased by her parents Jose and Raquel Porres and 4 siblings. Maria had an incredible spiritual impact on everyone she knew, to her family, neighbors on her block in the Mission and friends she has made throughout her life. We will all miss her dearly.
The Viewing and Rosary will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue in Daly City on Thursday, Oct.10,2019 from 5-9 p.m. Vigil to commence at 7 p.m. The Funeral mass will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church, 1571 Southgate Avenue in Daly City followed by the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road in Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019