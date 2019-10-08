San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Andrew's Church
1571 Southgate Avenue
Daly City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Altamirano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Altamirano


1914 - 2019
Add a Memory
Maria Altamirano Obituary
Maria Porres Altamirano

October 1, 1914 - October 5, 2019

Maria Porres Altamirano passed away peacefully at home at the age of 105 on October 5th, 2019. Maria was born in Tecpan, Guatemala in 1914. She immigrated to the United States to SF, CA in the 1940s and was married for 60 years to the late Enrique J Altamirano. She was loving mother to Henry, Anna, Martha and Josephine; in-law to Lorraine, Julian and John. Beloved grandmother to Stephanie, Shannon, David, Jeannette, Erich, Raquel, Mariana, Sonia, Michelle, Tony and blessed with 13 great-grandchildren. Maria was predeceased by her parents Jose and Raquel Porres and 4 siblings. Maria had an incredible spiritual impact on everyone she knew, to her family, neighbors on her block in the Mission and friends she has made throughout her life. We will all miss her dearly.

The Viewing and Rosary will be held at Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue in Daly City on Thursday, Oct.10,2019 from 5-9 p.m. Vigil to commence at 7 p.m. The Funeral mass will be held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Andrew's Church, 1571 Southgate Avenue in Daly City followed by the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Road in Colma.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now