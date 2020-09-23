Maria Ambriz

Maria Escareno AmbrizMaria Escareno Ambriz passed away on September 6, 2020 at her home in San Francisco, CA surrounded by her family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Agapito Ambriz, who passed away this past June, and by her parents, Refugio and Lorenza Escareno, and brother Lorenzo Escareno. She is survived by her four children, Arnold Ambriz and spouse Elizabeth of San Francisco, CA, Ofelia Ambriz of San Francisco, CA, Xavier Ambriz and spouse Annie of Las Vegas, NV, Julian Ambriz and spouse Madonna of Goodyear, AZ, and three grandchildren, Armando, Gabriela, and Julian II.Maria was born in 1927, Juarez, Mexico where she graduated from college and worked in accounting and administration until she married. She was also a U.S. military wife and mother, a role which she loved. She was proud that her four children served in the U.S. military.Maria was a beautiful, smart, strong, independent minded woman with a secure faith in God. She was proud to say she was of Mexican heritage. She was interested in the world around her, and enjoyed puzzle books, was a great cook, she made beautiful crocheted blankets, and loved listening to Mariachi music, reading and cooking and she was lucky in the casino. She was a person full of love and kindness and treated everyone she met with respect. If you knocked on her door, she would always welcome you in.She will be missed by her family and surviving siblings, Tito Escareno and spouse Tonia from El Paso, TX; Susana Escareno from El Paso, TX; and Layo Gutierrez from Houston, TX).Her parting phrase to us all we went about our day was always "Cuidense mucho".