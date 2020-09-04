Maria Josefa Iturburua Maripicena Begorre
March 17, 1940 - August 21, 2020
Born March 17, 1940 in Erratzu, Spain. The ninth and youngest child of Nicolas and Prudencia Iturburua. Maria passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, at the age of 80..
Beloved wife of 49 years to the late Pierre Begorre. Devoted Ama to Andre (Lisa) and Susan Langlands (Dan). Loving Amatxi of Victoria, Iain, Nicholas and Patrick. Kindhearted Tia to her many nieces and nephews. Maria Josefa is preceded in death by her siblings Jose, Ambrosio, Pedro, Delio and Tomas. Survived by Juan, Maria Teresa and Maria Prudencia.
Maria Josefa immigrated to San Francisco in 1963. She worked 30 years as a custodian at the Russ Building and was a member of SEIU Local 87. She was a welcoming hostess who threw countless dinner parties, and Hotel Begorre was always open for family and friends visiting from the Basque country. Her greatest passion was mus, a Basque card game. Every social gathering, from annual tournaments to Sunday lunches at the Basque Cultural Center, included hours of mus. In her later years she hosted longtime friends for Tuesday afternoon tea, cookies and mus.
Maria Josefa was affectionate and kind. She made friends where ever she went and always had a big smile. She will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.
We would like to thank the staff of Westborough Royale for taking excellent care of Maria during her stay. Thank you also to Vitas Healthcare for all of their assistance. We are especially grateful to Eliza and Pia of Vera Manor for giving great care and comfort to our Ama throughout her final weeks. She was blessed to have you by her side.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Basque Cultural Center, 599 Railroad Ave. South San Francisco,Ca. 94080 or a charity of your choice
in memory of Maria Josefa Begorre.