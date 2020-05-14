Maria BellJune 2, 1946-May 1, 2020Maria Isabel Velez Bell was born June 2, 1946 in Rivas, Nicaragua daughter of Adolfo and Josepa. She immigrated to the US and lived with her paternal uncle and aunt and their children in San Francisco. She arrived as a shy 13 year old and only spoke Spanish. She learned to speak English from her cousins Gio, Rafael, "Babe" and Addie and attended high school at Jefferson in San Francisco. After high school, she worked for the Bank of Marin and on the Russian River she met and later married her husband George. Together they lived in Marin and had two sons, Eric and Jason. Maria enjoyed the great outdoors, loved hiking, travel, cooking and entertaining for friends and family. Maria always has a flair for design and in her 30's had a gallery in San Francisco and earned her ASID certification to become a designer. She did residential and commercial design for a number of years and was very active in the San Francisco ASID chapter. Maria was a devout Catholic and was engaged in her church especially Mission Dolores in San Francisco where she helped to modernize the lighting in the magnificent sanctuary. Maria adored her five grandchildren Joey, Ashlyn, Mikey, Sabrina and Charlie. She was extremely proud of them, was always inventing craft and cooking projects, and was the best "Grand Ma-Ma"! She is survived by George, her brother Al, sister Maria, sons Eric and Jason, her daughters in law Hillary and Patti and her grandchildren Joey, Ashlyn, Mikey, Sabrina and Charlie. She passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 1st, 2020 and due to Covid-19 restrictions will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery at a private graveside service. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.



