Maria Cecilia De Martini Rojas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Cecilia De Martini Rojas
1941-2020
Passed away on June 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband Dr. Donald J. De Martini, her brother Ricardo Rojas, her sister Carmen Maguire, her children Claudine, Anne-Marie and Michael, her son-in-law Giuseppe Ragusa, her daughter-in-law Alisha De Martini, and five adoring grandchildren (Kirra, Talia, Marco, Amina, and Isabella).

Cecilia De Martini was born on February 10, 1941 in La Paz, Bolivia. She was the daughter of Gaston and Maria Teresa Rojas. She was the granddaughter of Casto Rojas, a prominent public figure, and of Eduardo Harrison, Ambassador of Bolivia to the United Kingdom, as well as a member of the House of Representatives of Bolivia.

Mrs. De Martini was raised in La Paz, Bolivia. She attended Chatelard School for Girls, in Montreux, Switzerland. She came to the United States and attended the San Francisco College for Women and received a Bachelor of Art in Spanish and French.

Her teaching career spanned 45 years beginning in 1968 at Francisco Middle School in San Francisco. She and her husband moved to Ukiah, CA in 1971. She was one of the first teachers at Mendocino College (1973-1981) where she taught French and Spanish. The majority of her career was spent at Ukiah High School (1980 - 2005) where she taught Spanish and was the founding educator for the ESL program.

Cecilia was a kind, loving and funny person. She was an avid tennis player and loved classical art. She will be deeply missed.

She will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:00 pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved