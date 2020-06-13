Maria Cecilia De Martini Rojas

1941-2020

Passed away on June 7, 2020. She is survived by her husband Dr. Donald J. De Martini, her brother Ricardo Rojas, her sister Carmen Maguire, her children Claudine, Anne-Marie and Michael, her son-in-law Giuseppe Ragusa, her daughter-in-law Alisha De Martini, and five adoring grandchildren (Kirra, Talia, Marco, Amina, and Isabella).



Cecilia De Martini was born on February 10, 1941 in La Paz, Bolivia. She was the daughter of Gaston and Maria Teresa Rojas. She was the granddaughter of Casto Rojas, a prominent public figure, and of Eduardo Harrison, Ambassador of Bolivia to the United Kingdom, as well as a member of the House of Representatives of Bolivia.



Mrs. De Martini was raised in La Paz, Bolivia. She attended Chatelard School for Girls, in Montreux, Switzerland. She came to the United States and attended the San Francisco College for Women and received a Bachelor of Art in Spanish and French.



Her teaching career spanned 45 years beginning in 1968 at Francisco Middle School in San Francisco. She and her husband moved to Ukiah, CA in 1971. She was one of the first teachers at Mendocino College (1973-1981) where she taught French and Spanish. The majority of her career was spent at Ukiah High School (1980 - 2005) where she taught Spanish and was the founding educator for the ESL program.



Cecilia was a kind, loving and funny person. She was an avid tennis player and loved classical art. She will be deeply missed.



She will be buried at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:00 pm.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store