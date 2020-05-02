Maria Elsa BrownOctober 28, 1928MARIA ELSA BROWN

A REDWOOD HEIGHTS INSTITUTION



Maria Elsa Brown also known as "Mima" passed away peacefully in her home with her daughter, Rosie, holding her hand on April 28 2020.

Maria cherished her family from California to her native country, Nicaragua. She often traveled to Nicaragua to visit her family that remained there.

Maria raised multiple generations of children at the childcare spot known as " Mima's Place". Up the stairs to a warm, loving and safe place. For over 45 years, Maria loved every single one of "her kids".

In her spare time, she attended jazzercise and she ran marathons and continued to run for fun into her 80' s. She then slowed down and walked and hiked the trails of Oakland and in her neighborhood into her 90' s.

Her love for children showed when her grandchildren and great grandchildren walked alongside her on her many adventures from the mountains to the sea.

Maria touched many lives throughout the Oakland community, making many life time friends along the way.

Maria was pre-deceased by her 3 brothers, her daughter Myrna Gavin and her son Orlando Brown.

She is survived by her children, Rosie Gandy (Bud Gandy) and Salvador Del Viento (Veronica Gabrielle).

Maria had 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store