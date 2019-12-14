|
Maria Ilsun Choi
Oct 12, 1969 - Dec 10, 2019Maria (Mary) Choi was born in GwangJu, South Korea on October 12, 1969 and died peacefully at her home in Orinda, CA after a 14 month battle with ovarian cancer on December 10, 2019.
Maria is survived by her loving family: parents Sam and HaeJa Choi, her sisters Lucy (Sam) and Cathy (Mike), her beloved nieces and nephews, Anna, Maya, Joshua, Caleb, and Cody, and numerous cousins.
Maria was raised in Orinda, California, graduating from Miramonte High and ultimately UC Berkeley, a lifelong Bears fan and Big Game enthusiast. She had since enjoyed careers in accounting, real estate, and technology. Her true passion was caring was serving the Catholic Church for those around her. Maria also spent the last years of her life before her illness caring for and cooking healthy meals for her elderly parents and spending time with her family and various church communities in the Bay Area.
Her outspoken and steadfast faith in Jesus Christ and the Catholic Church made her a standout among those in her parish and church communities. Her kind and caring personality will always be loved and remembered by all of those lucky enough to have known her, and we will keep her in our hearts forever.
Services for Maria:
-Rosary and visitation will be held at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 5:30pm-7:30pm
-Mass service will be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church in Moraga Wednesday December 18, 2019 at 10:30am.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 16, 2019