MARIA ROSAMaria joined her husband Giovanni and daughter Kathy on May 25, 2019. Maria was born in Frisanco, Friuli, Italy to Giacomo and Caterina Di Bernardo in 1928. In 1947 she joined part of her family in San Francisco.
She is survived by her sister Angelina Ciardi, sisters-in-law Fides,Giulia and Maria, in addition numerous nieces and nephews.
The Rosary will be said on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 AM and the Funeral Mass to be offered at 10:30 AM (ALL AT) St. Ignatius Church, Parker Ave at Futon St. The Committal Service to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery
In lieu of flowers donations to San Francisco SPCA or favorite charity
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 2, 2019