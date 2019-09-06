|
|
Maria Velez FloresMaria Velez Flores passed away in her sleep on September 4, 2019. Born March 18, 1930 in Jalisco, Mexico to Salvador Velez Uribe and Natividad Flores. In 1953 Maria migrated to San Francisco, California in search of a better life to join her sister, Ma. Eva Amarillas. As a single mother, Maria tirelessly worked multiple jobs in her life to support her two children, Andrew Velez and Yolanda Harrington. Her family will always remember her as a hard working, independent, and strong character.
Friends may visit Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City where a Vigil Service will start at 7pm and Funeral Services are Thursday at 10am. Burial at Italian Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019