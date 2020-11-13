Maria Vittoria Guerra
November 17, 1935- November 9, 2020
Guerra- Maria Vittoria, 84, peacefully passed away on the morning of November 9, 2020 surrounded by family at June's Place, Mercy McMahon Terrace. She was born November 17, 1935, in Pieve Tesino, Italy, the twelfth child of Maria Asunta (Granello) and Fortunato Piasente.
Vittoria grew up in Italy until the age of 33. In the year 1967, she came to America to visit her sister, Guisippina and met Vinicio Marco Guerra. They married January 26, 1969, first settling in San Francisco and later moving to Fairfield, California in the year 1985. Vittoria was a loyal member of the Circolo Tretino Di San Francisco.
Vittoria was a devote catholic and the proudest Italian Mamma and Nonna. Her greatest joys in life were family dinners, visits from her grandkids, and helping others. Her family was her life. Preceding her in death are her husband, Mark, her mother and father and 10 of her siblings. Surviving in addition to her sister Guisippina and brother Mario, are her children Bill (Violet), Paul (Mary), Anne Marie Crilly (Kevin), Michael (Michele), Robert (Nicole), Jeannette Schroeder (Andrew), Roseanne Guerra, her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m., Thursday, November 19 at Rockville Cemetery, 4219 Suisun Valley Road, Suisun City, California, 94534. A proper funeral church service and reception will be held next year when times are safer. Those who want to remember Vittoria in a special way may make gift donations in her memory to Mercy McMahon Terrace's memory care unit, "June's Place", the non-profit catholic organization that enhanced her life these last years by providing her with such great care, comfort and love. https://supportmercyfoundation.org/special-giving-mmt