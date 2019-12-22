|
Marian E. Cepernich
Nov 23, 1930 - Dec 20, 2019Marian Elizabeth Cepernich passed away December 20, 2019 at home due to natural causes in the company of her loving family. She was born to Aurelio and Alaide Baldassari at their Union Street home in San Francisco, November 23, 1930.
Marian met her husband, Jerry, on a blind date while attending Galileo High School. They celebrated their 69th Wedding Anniversary on November 19. Shortly after the marriage, Jerry was inducted into the US Army leaving Marian at home with their newborn daughter Gayle. Marian surprised Jerry upon his return from Korea with their already walking daughter. Two years later they were blessed with another daughter, Norine. In 1965 they purchased their newly built home in Belmont. Shortly thereafter Marian began her career at Aragon High School in San Mateo where she worked for 19 years, making many lifelong friends.
Marian enjoyed decorating her home, shopping and antiquing for the perfect pieces. She also enjoyed gardening and had beautiful flowers blooming year-round. Marian was a devoted wife and mother, who loved to cook and entertain for her family and friends. She enjoyed attending monthly luncheons with "The Club" a group of lifelong friends spanning 40 years. She looked forward every summer to family vacations to a different National Park. In later years, she and Jerry traveled to Italy and Croatia, where they both had family. Their love of traveling included many trips throughout the US and Europe. Marian was a child of God and a devout Catholic, which guided her family values. She was a devoted grandmother to her two grandchildren, Katie and Jack.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her daughters Gayle Jacquet (Dan); and Norine Cepernich (John Bassetto), her grandchildren Katie and Jack Jacquet; her sister, Norma Teldeschi; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her caregiver, Amanda Morton, for providing Marian with such loving comfort care in her final month.
A funeral mass for Marian will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1040 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, Friday, December 27, at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno. The family suggests donations to St. Anthony's Foundation, 150 Golden Gate Ave, San Francisco, CA 94102 in lieu of flowers.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 23, 2019